Manor Farm has today (Wednesday, July 17), announced the appointment of Cathal Garvey as new CEO.

The appointment follows the departure of Frank McMyler from the business after three years as country manager “to pursue other interests”.

“The board wishes to thank Frank for his time with Manor Farm and wish him all the very best in the future,” according to a company statement.

The board announced the appointment of Garvey as CEO to “ensure a seamless transition”, the company said.

Garvey has been the chief financial officer of Manor Farm for nearly three years.

The newly appointed Manor Farm CEO has a “wealth of experience in finance and commercial roles and is looking forward to this new opportunity”, according to the poultry business.

Manor Farm

Based in Shercock, Co. Cavan, chicken producer Manor Farm employs over 1,000 people and works with 188 farmers primarily from Cavan and Monaghan.

The company works with 121 broiler farmers, 32 supply farmers, 23 free-range farmers, and 12 rearing farmers.

Manor Farm is owned by Scandi Standard which is a producer of chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland.

The company produces, markets and sells ready-to-eat, chilled and frozen products under a number of brands, including Manor Farm.