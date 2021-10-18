Scandi Standard, owner of Manor Farm, has announced that Frank McMyler has been appointed as country manager of Manor Farm.

Frank McMyler replaces Ado Carton, whose resignation was announced on September 23 of this year.

McMyler’s appointment comes into effect from November 1.

He has experience “leading large fresh food businesses internationally and has held a range of senior leadership positions in the sector”.

He is a former regional chief operations officer of Hilton Food Group plc and was managing director of the business in Ireland and the UK for over 11 years.

‘Renewed impetus and momentum to Manor Farm’

Commenting on the appointment, Otto Drakenberg, interim managing director and CEO of Scandi Standard said:

“The calibre of this appointment represents a major achievement for the business and presents the business with an opportunity to address decisively the challenges it faces.

“Frank will bring a renewed impetus and momentum to Manor Farm through fresh and innovative thinking, backed up by a wealth of experience in the sector where he has proven his abilities in a number of different roles, both commercially and within operations, building engagement and highly-functional teams.

“I wish him the very best in his new role and look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”

McMyler said he is “delighted” to join Manor Farm, and looks “forward to working with colleagues, customers and farmers to continue the solid work done to date on leading the business through its transition to becoming a key business within Scandi Standard Group”.

Based in Shercock, Co. Cavan, chicken producer Manor Farm employs over 1,000 people and works with 189 farmers primarily from Cavan and Monaghan.

Scandi Standard is a producer of chicken-based food products in the Nordic region and Ireland. The company produces, markets and sells ready to eat, chilled and frozen products under a number of brands, including Manor Farm.

