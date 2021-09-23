The CEO of Carton Bros – Ado Carton – is to step down from his role at the chicken processor next year, the company has announced.

In a statement this evening (Thursday, September 23), Scandi Standard, owner of Carton Bros, revealed that Ado Carton has informed the board of his intention to resign his position as CEO of Carton Bros.

He will remain as CEO until the first quarter of 2022. Ado Carton has served as CEO since 2019.

Ado Carton said:

“I joined the business to lead it through a period of change and evolution – moving from a family-owned business, to one that would become a key part of a new and ambitious PLC.

“Over the last number of years, working with my colleagues here in Ireland and across the wider group, we have invested a lot of energy in delivering the progress achieved to date.

“That progress has been delivered against a backdrop of significant challenges in the business and the wider sector.

Advertisement

“While the changes required are not yet complete, I believe it is the appropriate time, for me, and for the business, to pass on the leadership of this journey to someone else.”

Otto Drakenberg, interim managing director and CEO of Scandi Standard, said:

“Ado has taken a difficult, personal decision to leave the business at this juncture.

“Since joining us in 2019, he has played a pivotal role in leading the business in Ireland through a significant transition.

“While the transition is not yet fully complete, much has been achieved under his stewardship and he has fully assured me of his commitment to the business until his planned departure in Q1 of 2022.

“Personally, and on behalf of my senior colleagues, I want to thank Ado for the leadership, loyalty and energy he has shown and given to the business over these past number of years, and wish him every success in the next chapter of his leadership career,” Drakenberg concluded.

Based in Shercock Co Cavan, the chicken producer employs over 1,000 people and works with 189 farmers primarily from Cavan and Monaghan.

Related Stories: Poots hopes Lord Deben can sway Executive on NI carbon targets

Download Our Free App