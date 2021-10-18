A Cork man has been banned from keeping equines for five years having pleaded guilty to two counts under Section 12 of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

At Youghal District Court on October 15, 2021, Patrick Walsh with an address at No. 1 Youghal Road, Killeagh, Co. Cork, pleaded guilty and along with the disqualification from keeping equines, he has been ordered to pay €3,000 to the ISPCA.

The case related to a visit made by ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey to a location in Reanaboola, Clashmore, Co. Waterford on June 2, 2020, in response to a report about two ponies in a field.

The ISPCA said that “upon arrival it was immediately obvious that one of the ponies, a chestnut male which was lying down, was in distress”.

“He was overweight and his hooves were horrifically overgrown. He struggled to get to his feet and, when he eventually managed to stand up, he was very unsteady and unable to bear weight on his left front leg.

“The second pony, a grey dun female, also had very overgrown hooves and was very overweight.”

Urgent veterinary assessment

Both ponies were then immediately removed to the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre in Mallow for an urgent veterinary assessment.

“Upon examination the female pony, later called Bumble, was estimated to be about 18 years of age,” the ISPCA continued.

“She was found by the vet to be morbidly obese and suffering with laminitis. All four hooves were overgrown and it was evident that hoof care had been severely neglected.

“The pony was also suffering from sweet itch, an inflammatory condition of the skin. Bumble during rehabilitation. Image source: ISPCA

“The male chestnut pony was estimated to be eight years old. He was extremely lame and obese.

“On closer inspection, an open wound which was infested with maggots was found inside the cavity of the hoof.

“X-rays of the front two limbs confirmed that there was a severe rotation of the pedal bone in the hoof indicating that the pony had been suffering from laminitis over a prolonged period of time.

Image source: ISPCA

“Sadly, on veterinary advice, he was euthanised to prevent further suffering.”

Following urgent farrier care and a strict diet in ISPCA care, Bumble made a full recovery and was later rehomed.

Legal and moral obligation

ISPCA inspector Alice Lacey said: “These two ponies had suffered needlessly and it was really distressing to see the level of neglect they would have endured over a prolonged period of time.

“They would have been in severe pain with every step they took, which could have totally been prevented with proper animal husbandry and care.

“Owners have a legal and moral obligation to provide for the animals in their care.

“In this case, there was a complete failure and lack of action to address these issues which, in turn, led to the prolonged and unnecessary suffering of both ponies. Turning a blind eye to such issues will simply not be tolerated.”

On imposing the disqualification, Judge Brian O’Shea commented: “The most aggravating factor in this case is the significant neglect of these two animals – it’s outrageous in fact.

“The accused bought these animals, knew very little and simply neglected them. I am making a disqualification for five years from owning any equines, and a cost of €3,000 to be paid to the ISPCA’s Equine Rescue in Mallow.”

He adjourned that matter until June 3, 2022, indicating that, if the accused failed to pay the costs by that time, he would convict, fine €1,000 and impose a two-month custodial sentence.

Report animal welfare concerns

Alice Lacey added: “Regular hoof trimming by a qualified farrier is recommended every six to eight weeks which would also identify any hoof problems and correct any issues along with good dietary management.

“If owners are unable to look after their animals responsibly, then they shouldn’t have them, it’s that simple.”

The ISPCA noted that “this case was prosecuted by the [Department of] Agriculture, Food and the Marine [DAFM], and it highlights the impact of collaboration with DAFM that we are having on the animals who need us the most”.

The ISPCA urges people to continue to report any animal welfare concerns they have.

