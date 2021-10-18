The window for sending a submission to the consultation on the potential introduction of a Renewable Heat Obligation will close next week on October 29.

Ireland currently has 6.3% of its heat sector demand met by renewable energy like biomass and biogas, which is the lowest percentage of any country in Europe and well below the EU average of 22%.

A Renewable Heat Obligation could require energy suppliers in the heat sector to ensure that a certain percentage of the energy supplied is renewable.

While “some progress” is being made in terms of increasing renewable heat in Ireland, “more will need to be done”, according to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Ireland did not meet its 2020 target of 16% for renewable energy and “performed poorly” in terms of renewable energy use in the heat sector.

Advertisement

An obligation in the heat sector will “incentivise the use of renewable heat while spreading the obligation across all non-renewable fuel types”, according to the department.

The suppliers of fuels (including oil, LPG, natural gas, coal, and peat) would be subject to the obligation.

The consultation was due to close on October 1, however, it has been extended to October 29. It opened on August 12. Submissions can be sent via email or post.

If a decision is made to introduce an obligation, there would be another consultation focusing on more detailed administrative and technical aspects, according to the department.

Related Stories: Consultation launched on potential introduction of a Renewable Heat Obligation

Download Our Free App