What many Gurteen College students describe as one of the highlights of the college year took place last week, as sowing of winter cereals got underway.

The college runs a 1,000ac farm with commercial enterprises of tillage crops, beef, sheep and dairy.

The tillage enterprise consists of over 106ac with a rotation of winter wheat, winter barley, spring barley, winter oats and fodder beet. The college sells grains to local merchants and supplies straw and fodder beet to the livestock units within the college.

Students got to sowing winter cereals last week, taking full advantage of the weather conditions. Second year advanced machinery and crops students are taking the lead and doing the majority of the work, though first year machinery and crops students are also getting involved.

The cropping plan for the 2022 harvest season is:

Winter wheat – 18ac;

Winter barley – 42ac;

Winter oats – 14ac;

Spring barley – 22ac;

Fodder beat – 10ac.

The college uses its own four-furrow Kverneland plough, followed by a run of the land leveler to help firm up the soil and a 3m one pass (Lemken power harrow with an Accord drill).

The students use the college’s fleet of New Hollands supplied by WR Shaw to pull these implements.

Ken Flynn, the farm manager at Gurteen College, said: “Some the students are operating ploughs and sowing crops for the first time, but by the end of the week they will have gained great, valuable experience in crop establishment and in the operation of these machines.”

Advertisement

The students also got the opportunity to operate a Fendt 724 with a five-furrow Pottinger plough, supplied by Atkins Farm Machinery in Birr, while Farmhand supplied an Amozone drill for the students to try out.

Lat week students also got the chance to operate the Erth Engineering panbuster, which they used to break up any compaction on headlands, making them easier to plough.

Flynn said: “Gurteen College has a long and proud history of providing education in tillage farming to students from all over the country.”

The Gurteen Collage farm manager added: “The experience that the students gain while undertaking the establishment of these crops is of great value to them when they go on placement in mid-February, when most of the advanced machinery and crops students will be working on large tillage farms and with contractors. However, some students choose to undertake their placement with machinery manufacturers or dealers.”

“This will be a busy week for the advanced machinery and crops students, but most describe it as one of the highlights of the college year,” Flynn noted.

Gurteen College’s next open day is next week, on Wednesday, October 27. College staff will be offering tours and opportunities to talk to staff and students.

Anyone interested in studying advanced machinery and crops is invited to attend. Booking places in advance for the open day is necessary, which can be done by phoning Gurteen College.

Related Stories: Peatlands project to launch in Offaly today

Download Our Free App