Carbon sequestration in hedgerows is ‘highly unlikely’ to be included in carbon sequestration calculations this year, according to independent TD for Laois-Offaly, Carol Nolan.

She posed a parliamentary question (PQ) to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, asking what steps are being taken to ensure hedgerows will be included in calculations relating to carbon sequestration figures.

The minister responded by stating that Teagasc is undertaking data capture in relation to such sequestration, however deputy Nolan said she is disappointed at the delay in getting to this point. Carol Nolan TD

Hedgerows as part of carbon calculations

In a parliamentary response, Minister Ryan said:

“Greenhouse gas [GHG] emissions and removals associated with land use, land use change and forestry are reported in Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions inventory prepared by the Environmental Protections Agency (EPA) and submitted annually to the EU and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Hedgerows and non-forest woodland/trees, as landscape features within cropland, grassland and other land use categories, can form part of the emissions and removal estimates for these land-use categories, though they are not currently separately identified within their parent categories pending further information from ongoing research being available.

“As noted in the Climate Action Plan 2019, the biggest challenge in data capture for Irish hedgerows and non-forest woodland/tress is the quantification of the carbon in the above and below ground biomass,” the minister added.

He told the deputy that to address the lack of data on the potential for hedgerow carbon sequestration, Teagasc has recently commenced a research project (funded by the EPA) called ‘Farm-Carbon – Farm Hedgerows and Non-forest Woodland Carbon’.

The overall objective of the project is to advance the understanding of the contribution of hedgerows and non-forest woodland to carbon stocks in agricultural landscapes, and to identify approaches to maintain and enhance this contribution.



Minister Ryan continued: “In addition, the EPA land-use mapping project, which is currently ongoing, will bring together the various spatial datasets available so that full coverage of land use features, including hedgerows, within the spatial land use map can be identified.”

Delay in data

Deputy Carol Nolan has welcomed the research being carried out in relation to carbon sequestration in hedgerows, but is disappointed with the delay.

“While it is very positive news that Teagasc [is] attempting to fill the data gap on the potential for hedgerow carbon sequestration, it is disappointing that it has taken so long to get to this point,” the deputy said.

“Indeed, in May of 2020 it was confirmed to me by then Minister for the Environment, Richard Bruton, that hedgerows would form part of the calculation of compliance with Ireland’s emissions targets, and that from 2021 onwards these emissions would be integrated into the EU framework for compliance with national emissions targets.

“We now know, following Minister Ryan’s reply to my PQ, that this is highly unlikely to happen this year.

“Farmers and landowners deserve a greater sense of urgency on this matter given the clear scope that exists for hedgerows to be incorporated into the level of carbon sequestration that they are productively engaged in,” she concluded.

