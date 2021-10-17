Pneumonia is a respiratory disease that can affect cattle at any stage. It is a complicated, multi-factorial disease, caused by a range of bacteria, viruses and mycoplasmas.

The autumn-calving season is underway on dairy farms and keeping calves healthy during this period will be a priority on farms.

Pneumonia

Pneumonia is the most common cause of death in calves between one and six-months-old, with scour being the most common in the first month of life.

If pneumonia has been an issue on your farm in the past, you should consult with your vet to develop a treatment plan or vaccination programme to fight against the pathogens causing the issue.

Housing and ventilation

Calf sheds on many farms have not changed even with the increase in calf numbers on farms.

The majority of modern calf sheds provide calves with plenty of space and have adequate ventilation.

Poor ventilation and housing are among the main cause of pneumonia. Overcrowding, poor air movement and high humidity caused by damp bedding, will increase the number of infectious organisms and the length of time they survive.

Colostrum

Calves that have been fed inadequate amounts of high quality colostrum, or have been under stress, have an increased risked of picking up an infection.

To try and prevent cases of pneumonia you should ensure that calves receive adequate levels of high-quality colostrum.

When feeding calves colostrum, you should follow the 1,2,3 rule.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow; Feed the calf colostrum within the first two hours of birth; Calves must be offered at least 3L of good-quality colostrum.

You should ensure that the shed has effective ventilation and that there are no draughts at the calves’ level.

Avoid the overcrowding of sheds and pens; also, you should avoid the mixing of different-aged calves.

Provide calves with regular fresh bedding and clean out the shed regularly. You can use the knee test to determine if the shed needs to be cleaned out.

To perform a knee test, place your knee on the straw and if they are damp, the bedding needs to be changed; if they are dry, the bedding is adequate.