Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021 takes place from today (Monday, October 18) until Friday (October 22).

This annual event is expected to be the largest yet with over 30 events scheduled.

Bioeconomy Ireland Week “will place a spotlight on Ireland’s bioeconomy through a series of online events and activities suited towards citizens, farmers, industry professionals and policymakers who make up the Irish bioeconomy network”.

The week’s events will “showcase the positive contribution Ireland’s bioeconomy makes to our agri-food sector and society”. They have been coordinated by the Irish Bioeconomy Network.

Launching Bioeconomy Ireland Week, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said: “Our world is seeking to develop sustainable systems for food, energy and production and consumption that provide a fair and prosperous future for all.

“In response, part of the Irish government’s vision for climate action is to grow Ireland’s ambition to be a global leader for the bioeconomy.

“This will be achieved through a coordinated approach that harnesses Ireland’s natural resources and competitive advantage.

“Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2021 is a pivotal activity to raise awareness particularly for primary producers about the bioeconomy.

“It is also offering a chance to build networks for future collaborations to meet economic, environmental, and societal needs in ways that are natural, circular, and sustainable.”

The bioeconomy is the part of the economy which preserves nature and uses renewable biological resources from agriculture, forestry, marine and the organic waste system to produce food, feed, biobased materials, chemicals and energy, while reducing waste, in support of achieving a sustainable, circular and climate-neutral society.

