Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue has said that there will be no changes made to the allowances for chemical nitrogen fertiliser this year.

The interim review of the Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) included proposals to reduce the allowances for grassland on more intensive farms, and to introduce a new lower allowance for extensive farmers.

The minister has today clarified the proposed fertiliser changes will not apply before 2025.

“I wish to advise farmers that there are no changes in the chemical nitrogen or phosphorous allowances for 2024. Any proposed changes will not apply before 2025.

“Improving water quality is a critical objective for the sector and part of our commitment to delivering a renewal of Ireland’s nitrates derogation,” the minister said.

“Farmers have made tremendous progress in that regard but I am conscious however on the need for certainty among farmers who are doing fodder budgets and looking to fill the gap and this will give them certainty in their plans,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said that, assuming appropriate weather, soil and crop conditions, a better response to nutrient applications will be achieved in the coming weeks, rather than waiting until closer to the end of the spreading season.

National data indicates that there is scope for application of nutrients of grow fodder, the department said.

“I encourage all farmers who have not already done so to complete a nutrient management plan and assess their fertiliser use for the year to date. Given the reduced grass growth we have seen this year, farmers should also conduct a fodder budget and, where necessary, engage with their adviser,” the minister said.

Minister McConalogue said that farmers need to plan applications of any remaining slurry as well as nitrogen, phosphorous, potassium, sulphur and lime for the remainder of the year.

“To facilitate optimum production while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the risk of the loss of nutrients to water, farmers should take a balanced overall approach to, where necessary, correct soil fertility and optimise crop nutrition,” he added.

The current annual maximum chemical nitrogen (N) allowances for grassland are as follows: Grassland stocking rate (kg/ha/year) Max. chemical N allowance (kg/ha) Less than 130 114 131-170 185 171-210 254 211-250 225 Greater than 250 225