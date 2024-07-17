The president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Francie Gorman has slammed a proposal by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to suspend the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM).

The minister today (Wednesday, July 17), announced his intention to seek a deferral of the 2024 scheme from the European Commission.

McConalogue acknowledged that tillage farmers “may be disappointed by this move”, but added there is a “very strong market for straw this year due to the shortage and the need to replenish supplies”.

The minister said that he will engage with the Farmers’ Charter and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Monitoring Committee before applying to the EU requesting approval for his proposal.

Straw Incorporation Measure

IFA president Francie Gorman described the decision as “a solo run” which was announced without any consultation and gave no consideration to the huge challenges being faced by the tillage sector.

“There is no doubt there are concerns about fodder availability for the upcoming winter.

“However, what’s needed is for the minister to sit down with all stakeholders and make a proper plan which considers all sectors and all options.

“The SIM has been positive for tillage farmers during very tough conditions,” he said.

Gorman noted that the scheme was discussed during a recent meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC).

“While there was certainly discussion about the straw chopping measure, there was no consensus, or even a formal proposal to suspend the measure.

“The minister has now completely ignored this group and driven on with his own announcement,” he said.

Tillage farmers

IFA Grain Committee chair Kieran McEvoy said that tillage farmers will be very disillusioned at this move.

“The reality is that tillage farmers can opt out of the scheme if they so wish. Leaving this option open until after the harvest would see a lot of the better straw baled rather than ploughed in.

“Straw from some crops will not be suitable for forage, so removing these hits the bottom line for tillage farmers,” he said.

McEvoy said that tillage farmers incomes are set to be “hammered” in 2024 due bad weather, a decline in winter plantings by 35% and free-falling grain market.

“Earlier this year, the minister himself announced that he intended to support tillage farmers with a payment of at least €100/ha.

“There is still little or no detail on this and now the minister is taking a payment away from tillage farmers,” he said.

The IFA has sought a meeting with Minister McConalogue to discuss the issue as soon as possible.