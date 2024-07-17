Mind Yourself Series in association with UPMC.

Farming is a physically demanding profession, but from an overall health perspective, the physical activity involved in farming does not always translate to adequate exercise.

This is particularly important for younger farmers whose fitness is crucial for handling the physically demanding tasks that come with the job in the long-term.

A strong, healthy body is more resilient to injury and fatigue, making it easier to perform labour-intensive work on the farm efficiently and safely.

Younger farmers who dedicate time to exercise off the farm can recognise the benefits of regular exercise to ensure a longer and more productive career on the farm.

The exercise paradox in farming

While farming involves plenty of physical work, it often lacks the variety and balance needed for overall fitness.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity each week, along with muscle-strengthening exercises on two or more days.

Farm work, although strenuous, doesn’t always fulfil these criteria. Farming activities often involve repetitive movements, leading to muscle imbalances and potential injuries.

Additionally, cardiovascular exercise and structured strength training are often missing from a farmer’s daily routine.

Fitness for longevity

Regular exercise enhances strength, endurance, and flexibility, which are vital for farm work. Stronger muscles and joints reduce the risk of injuries from lifting and repetitive tasks.

Incorporating exercise into daily or weekly routines can be easy. Strength training exercises, such as squats, deadlifts, and push-ups, can be done easily at home.

Stretching regularly to maintain flexibility and prevent muscle tightness can also deliver huge benefits. A mix of cardiovascular activities like running, cycling or swimming, can effectively improve heart health.

Exercise for mental health

Physical health is closely linked to mental well-being. Regular exercise is not only beneficial for the body but also plays a crucial role in maintaining mental health.

For farmers, who often face high levels of stress and isolation, exercise can be a valuable tool for managing mental health.

Returning to exercise safely

For those new to exercise or returning after a break, it’s crucial not to jump into high-intensity workouts too quickly.

Gradually building up your fitness level can prevent injuries and ensure long-term success.

The key points for those returning to exercise is to start slow and gradually increase intensity and duration.

It is vital to listen your body and avoid pushing through pain. Consistency is more important than intensity at the beginning.

Practical tips for starting an exercise routine

Practical advice for establishing an exercise routine include:

Beginning with low-impact activities like walking, swimming or cycling;

Gradually introducing strength training with lighter weights or bodyweight exercises;

Following a structured plan that increases in difficulty over time, such as the Couch to 5K programme or running;

Rest and recovery days are as important as workout days. Allowing your body time to heal and adapt is important.

Exercise now for a stronger future

Maintaining health and fitness is crucial for young farmers to ensure they can meet the physical demands of their profession and enjoy a long, productive career.

Prioritising a balanced exercise routine, addressing injuries promptly, and recognising the benefits of physical and mental well-being, young farmers can build a strong foundation for their future.

Start today by taking small, manageable steps towards a regular fitness routine, and you’ll enhance your physical capabilities and build a healthier, more resilient mindset. Your farm, and your body, will thank you for it.

UPMC has Sports Medicine Clinics in counties Dublin, Waterford, Cork, Tipperary, Limerick, and Mayo.

Their team of chartered physiotherapists can provide advice and guidance on returning to exercise and addressing old injuries before you start exercising again.