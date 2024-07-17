Safefood has published research on the control of mycotoxins in cereals, which found that 35% of all oat samples were contaminated with more than one mycotoxin.

The project investigated the prevalence of mycotoxins, primarily T-2 toxin, but also deoxynivalenol, zearalenone and ochratoxin A in oats and to a lesser extent barley.

Aspects of mycotoxin control in oats were also investigated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), mycotoxins are naturally occurring toxins produced by certain moulds (fungi) and can be found in food.

The moulds grow on a variety of different crops and foodstuffs including cereals, nuts, spices, dried fruits, apples and coffee beans, often under warm and humid conditions.

Mycotoxins can cause a variety of adverse health effects and pose a serious health threat to both humans and livestock, according to the WHO.

Findings on mycotoxins

The project was carried out at Queen’s University Belfast in collaboration with Teagasc Ashtown Food Research Centre and representatives from the cereal industry.

In unprocessed oat samples, the levels of T-2+HT-2 combined, were shown to exceed current EU legislative limits in (16% of samples).

In processed oat samples, no violations of the limits for T-2+HT-2 combined were observed (even if the legislative limits are lowered).

So, it seems, according to the research, that processing, such as de-hulling, is sufficient to reduce mycotoxins such as T-2+HT-2 levels in oats.

The report also reveals that analysis of metadata related to agricultural practices emphasised higher levels of contamination in conventionally produced oats when compared to organic systems.

The limits for ochratoxin A were exceeded in 3% and 6% of unprocessed and processed oat samples, respectively, probably indicative of storage problems, the researchers said.

Four rapid test kits were assessed against LC-MS/MS for T-2+HT-2 determination in oats and recommendations have been made in this regard.

Performing an in-house validation of test kits to establish a cut-off/threshold value in terms of compliant/suspect samples is recommended.

In terms of mycotoxin hotspots, areas of high concentrations due to heterogeneous distribution

throughout grains along the oat supply chain, the application of fungicide and the storage of oats in farm stores, led to elevated mycotoxin concentrations.

Outcome and recommendations

The report indicates that if the current regulatory limits for the sum of T-2 and HT-2 are lowered, this will have a significant impact on the cereal industry in terms of monitoring and mitigating against these contaminants.

A Mycotoxin Sampling Protocol was drawn up and is available to those in the sector to help them with their mycotoxin sampling regime.

The outputs of this research have provided a better understanding of the problems associated with mycotoxins in oats, in particular T-2 and HT-2 toxins on the island of Ireland, the researchers have said.

The recommend that improved agricultural practices and increased surveillance and control will serve to improve grain quality and safety, protect products and brands, reduce food waste, and enhance profit margins.