The UK’s food assurance scheme, Red Tractor, has scored a higher weighted average score than other EU schemes, according to a new report from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The report is the second of its kind in a series comparing English farmgate production standards with those of key international markets around the world.

The latest report focuses on EU markets including Ireland, Germany, Poland, France and the Netherlands.

The reports, which are independently reviewed, evidence the current position regarding farmgate production standards at both a regulatory and voluntary level in England.

AHDB said this will help provide transparency for the English beef and lamb sector and the reputation that underpins it.

EU schemes

The dominant scheme in each nation was chosen for analysis. These were:

Quality System (Germany);

Quality Meat Poland;

Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (Ireland);

Label Rouge (France);

Beter Leven (Netherlands).

The report found that Red Tractor achieves a higher weighted average score than the other schemes assessed, followed by Ireland’s SBLAS, Germany’s Quality System, Beter Leven from the Netherlands and then Quality Meat Poland.

However, the Netherlands’ Beter Leven scored higher in husbandry procedures and youngstock management. It also matched Red Tractor for animal health and welfare.

Germany’s Quality System scheme scored the highest in livestock transport, food safety and traceability.

To enable the analysis, and as a direct result of each assurance scheme containing its own modules and categories which did not facilitate straight comparison, a series of fourteen categories were devised.

Each of the schemes were scrutinised to understand and report their performance in each of these categories:

Traceability, documentation and assurance;

Personnel;

Food safety;

Housing and shelter;

Feed and water;

Husbandry procedures;

Youngstock management;

Animal health and welfare;

Animal medicines;;

Biosecurity and disease control;

Livestock transport;

Vermin control;

Fallen stock;

Environmental protection.

AHDB red meat lead analyst, Tom Dracup, said: “The publication of the second report is an important step, delivering evidence to support crucial discussions for the beef and lamb sector, including the impact of standards on farmgate returns and maximising value from standards when it comes to market access or returns.

“The report reinforces the findings of Lot 1 which reviewed Australia and New Zealand and found overall, Red Tractor scored higher than the schemes in those countries through its more prescriptive nature.

“Looking past the headline, exploring the nuances of the differing schemes and how this information could inform the standards landscape looking forwards remains a key focus point.”

Ireland

The Sustainable Beef and Lamb Assurance Scheme (SBLAS) was chosen for study because it is so widely used in Ireland, AHDB said, with 95% of beef being assured via the scheme.

The SBLAS standard is currently under revision and the updated scheme is likely to be implemented from 2025.

AHDB said it was aware of a Grass Fed Standard for Irish Beef certification for this scheme, which has not been analysed as part of this report.

The standard audited for this report is the March 2017 version of the SBLAS.

The report was independently reviewed by:

Livestock sustainability consultant, Jude Capper;

Nigel Scollan of Queens University, Institute of Global Food Security;

Farm animal welfare consultant, Mandy Lucas;

Veterinary surgeon and livestock sustainability consultant, Jonathan Statham.

AHDB red meat lead analyst Dracup said: “We look forward to sharing the final two reports later in the year, which will review North America and South America.

“Once we have these completed, we can draw rounded conclusions on the reports and continue to support the future direction of the English beef and lamb sector.”