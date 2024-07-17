The summer show season is in full swing, and the Dungarvan Agricultural Show was blessed with some only too rare sunny weather.

As is the case with these shows, there was a strong equine presence, with several judging and show jumping rings, alongside the usual selection of stalls and catering vans,

For the mechanically minded, there was also a number of machinery dealers on site, as well as a selection of vintage tractors.

David Brown dominate

David Brown was well represented in the select group of vintage tractors being shown, and it was a 1210 which stood out of the rest due its size and condition. This nicely preserved David Drown 1210 had an unmistakable air of pride about it

Introduced n 1971, it is a lot of tractor for 67hp, weighing in at 3,470kg in 4WD form, a factory fitted option available from 1973, showing that the company was thinking well ahead in terms of traction, if not operator comfort with that awkward cab design with tiny doors.

The subject of comfort brings us to another David Brown – in this case a 770 Selectamatic, which again, had a modest output of just 36hp, although, in 1965, when this model was introduced, that might not have been such a handicap. Twin shocks on the drivers seat brings relief at last on the longer tractor runs

It has, at some point, undergone a full restoration which has left a very neat finish, as well as the addition to the seat of a suspension system that might at last bring a smidgeon of solace to driver on the longer tractor runs. Michael Kirwan has a large collection of vintage implement seats, a few of which he takes to events on their own display trailer

Vintage seats themselves are becoming very collectable and local enthusiast Michael Kirwan had an impressive display of some of those he has amassed over the years.

With them mounted on their own trailer, he is often seen at rallies and events in Waterford and surrounding counties.

Tractors tested

At the top end of the showground was the tractor pulling event, with the action taking place throughout the afternoon.

Pulling a sled with a weight that transfers slowly to the front as it moves up the course may be a crude test of man and machine, but it can be a spectacular one as was shown at Dungarvan. Rated at 165hp this Massey Ferguson 7718 managed a decent pull thanks to four wheel drive and a modern transmission

Nowadays, the purpose built 2WD machines that once dominated the sport, are pitched against today’s tractors with with plenty of power and slick transmissions as standard.

Get the gear changes right and the chance of a full pull is increased tremendously, although by no means guaranteed.

Machinery sales

At the other end of the Dungarvan show site stood the dealer trade stands and here, certainly in the morning, business was brisk although, as the weather improved those with crops to combine appeared to staying on the farm.

Templetuohy Farm Machinery (TFM) from Clonmel was displaying a few models from the current John Deere range for, as yet, the latest 6M series tractors haven’t arrived in Ireland, but they are keenly anticipated. The new 6Ms aren’t with us yet but the current range still offer a solid tractor

The thinking behind the new 6M series range is that customers will have a choice of simplicity or complexity from 105hp all the way up to 250hp.

This is something other manufactures can’t match with all high end tractors being kitted out with all the latest technology, whether it is wanted or not.

John Deere now offers 250hp with a mechanical transmission in the form of the well respected PowerQuad gearbox, giving customers just looking for power, to tow a dump trailer for instance, the chance to buy a tractor with the right performance, but at a more respectable price.

Tractors on a budget

Despite the gloom among the trade as a whole Lovol Tractors from Cahir are maintaining a good sales level this year, especially with the number of smaller machines being sold into the equine industry. Lovol tractors presently have a summer deal on loaders

At the other end of its present range, the 110hp model on show was priced at €56,995, bringing it down to just over €500 per horsepower – roughly half the cost of mainstream models.

Paul Mulcahy, however, warned that with the Red Sea now closed, shipping costs have at least trebled as ships are, once again, forced to sail around Africa and this will come to affect prices of all tractors originating in the east.

Company growth

Six years ago, Agriland paid a visit to Sean Byrne and John Keane of West Waterford Agri, which was then a relatively new company on the scene based at Tullow.

The pair have brought a great deal of energy to the company and are now main dealers for Kverneland and KME in the area. Sean Byrne and John Keane of west Waterford Agri with the latest KME dribble bar

On the stand they had the latest KME dribble bar which now features hydraulically opening stone traps at the base of the macerator.

These are proving popular with operators who appreciate being separated from the slurry while emptying them out, meaning that job will also get done more frequently.

Anner Agri had come to Dungarvan as well and brought along a Tuchel mechanised cubicle cleaner, powered by a well proven 14hp Kubota diesel. Having a 14hp Kubota engine on board gives the Tuchel cubicle cleaner great reliability according to Anner Agri

These German made machines are of solid build and can happily fire sawdust or other materials down the length of a cubicle while sweeping the front with an 85cm brush according to John O’Connell, proprietor of the company.

Dungarvan suits dealers

One of the great advantages of local shows is that stand space is not prohibitively expensive, allowing dealers to bring machines to their customers.

Manufacturers are also keen to see their products being presented to the customer at ground level and are spending less themselves on the national events.

New Holland is certainty of this mind and it was the local dealers, Cavanaghs of Fermoy, who brought along a selection of models to Dungarvan for viewing. (L-r:)Willie Doyle and Fergal Murphy of Cavanagh’s

Cavanagh’s is a rarity in machinery dealers in that they only sell the one brand, although, being full line New Holland dealers, it is able to offer a wide variety of machinery to go with the tractors.

Harvesters are the exception though, yet they still service many New Holland combines in the area and believes it is the biggest retailer of NH combine parts in Ireland.

Many in the trade have been saying that should the sun ever start shining again, a more optimistic mood will prevail and farmers will once again start buying machinery.

The sun shone at Dungarvan and there was indeed a much more cheerful note in the air amongst the dealers, so there could be something in it.