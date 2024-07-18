The new Farmers’ Charter 2023-2027 recently agreed between the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and the main farming organisations has now been published and is available on the DAFM’s website.

The charter sets out the timelines for applications, payments, inspections and appeals. The new Farmers’ Charter 2023-2027 has come into effect immediately on publication.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA); Macra; the Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ICSA); the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA); and the Irish Co-operative Society (ICOS) participated in charter negotiations.

A Charter Monitoring Committee will now be established to monitor agreed targets and standards. This committee will be comprised of representatives of the farm organisations and DAFM staff.

The minister appointed Dr. Seán Brady as the independent chair of the Charter Monitoring Committee. The appointment of Dr. Brady was unanimously supported by all six farm organisations.

The timeframe for the Farmers’ Charter runs in tandem with the duration of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The Farmers’ Charter for CAP 2023 – 2027 was agreed and finalised on July 2, following consultation with farming organisations.

The charter cannot grant rights which would affect or change the operation of EU or national law in so far as they apply to the schemes administered by the DAFM.