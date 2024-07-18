Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has launched an investigation into the death of around 850 wild Atlantic salmon in a river in Co. Sligo.

The deceased salmon have been found in the lower Ballisodare River, near Ballisodare, south of Sligo town, according to IFI.

IFI staff are conducting a “full environmental analysis” within the catchment in an effort to investigate whether water quality issues may be contributing to mortalities.

Commenting on the investigation, deputy CEO of IFI, Dr. Cathal Gallagher said: “We are saddened by these salmon fatalities at a time of year when salmon are returning to their river of origin to spawn.

“Understanding the cause of these fish fatalities is crucial.

“IFI’s environmental, operational and research teams are closely investigating possible factors causing these salmon mortalities, alongside other agencies and local organisations.”

Wild salmon

“Salmon populations across Ireland face the threats of water pollution, illegal fishing and climate change, so it’s essential that we do what we can to help this iconic fish species survive and thrive,” Dr. Gallagher said.

To date, only adult salmon deaths have been recorded and no other fish species appear to be affected in the river. IFI will continue its investigation to try establish the cause of this “large loss” of returning adult salmon.

IFI said it is working closely with Ballisodare Fishing Club and other agencies to establish the cause of these mortalities, including with the Marine Institute Fish Health Unit, and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM).