Tirlán has confirmed its milk price for supplies in June, announcing a 1c/L increase to its base offering.

The base price has been increased to 42.58c/L including VAT.

A sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L, including VAT, will be made to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and sustainability action payment combined give a total price offering of 43.08c/L for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, an increase of 1c/L on the overall payment for May.

The base price and sustainability action payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The actual average price paid by Tirlán for June creamery milk, based on delivered constituents, will be 46.64c/L including VAT, the processor said.

Tirlán chairperson John Murphy said: “We are in the seasonally quiet period of the year for dairy markets.

“Milk supply trends in the coming months are likely to be the key driver of any market movements in the third and fourth quarter. The board will continue to monitor the dairy market on a monthly basis,” Murphy said.

The Tirlán chairperson also encouraged all milk suppliers to assess their fodder situation and take proactive steps now to address any potential shortfall, given the “challenging year on-farm”.

Tirlán is the latest processor to confirm its price for June milk.

Earlier today (Thursday, July 18), the board of Arrabawn confirmed that it has decided to increase its milk price for June.

The co-op will pay milk suppliers 43.9c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The Arrabawn board said that this price includes a 0.25c/L support payment and 0.5 c/L sustainability bonus.

And yesterday, Dairygold announced that it has increased its June quoted milk price by 0.5c/L to 42.5c/L.

This is based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.

According Dairygold, the milk price equates to an average farm gate milk price of 46.1c/L, based on the average June 2024 milk solids, achieved by Dairygold milk suppliers.