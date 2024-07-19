Unchecked levels of septoria infection in a large number of crops are threatening the future of winter wheat production in Ireland, according to Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan.

He said that this is “an issue of real concern for cereal growers at the present time. The fungicides currently available are not coping with the septoria pressure now impacting on wheat crops.

“These products are very expensive – if they are now working then it puts a real question mark over the viability of wheat production in this country.”

Adding to a more general concern over the future of winter wheat production, has been the sow down in the development of new varieties that will deliver at a commercial farming level.

Meanwhile, the 2024 cereal harvest has gotten off to a very interrupted start.

“Up to this point, about 2½% of the winter barley area has been combined. Grain is coming off the combine at between 19% and 21% moisture.

“In reality, growers would want to see this figure coming down to 15%,” Phelan added.

“In reality, what we are seeing is large-scale growers taking the opportunity of getting their combines out into the fields to get a sense of how the harvest ahead might pan out.”

The Teagasc representative has also confirmed a wide variation in winter barley yields.

Phelan continued: “Some crops are reportedly coming in at 4t/ac: others are down at 2t.

“There is also a wide range in bushel weight being reported. The figures I am hearing are in the range 50 to 60kg per hectolitre.”

Spring cereal crops, in the meantime, continue to show significant promise, despite the late sowing dates recorded on many farms.

“Crops sown out at the end of April and the beginning of May will be ready for the combine at the end of August and/or the beginning of May,” Phelan confirmed.

“Where later sown barleys are concerned, we are looking at a harvest date towards the end of September. Significantly, spring-planted crops did not incur any period of significant drought this year.

“This bodes well for the harvest later in the season. The forecast gives very broken weather over the weekend and the early part of next week.

“So, it will be a few days yet before Harvest 2024 gets into full swing,” the tillage specialist explained.