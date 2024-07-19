An Irish member of the European Parliament (MEP) has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine Charlie McConalogue to reverse his decision to defer the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) for 2024.

On Wednesday (July17), McConalogue announced his intention to seek a deferral of the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure from the European Commission.

The minister said that while he appreciates that tillage farmers “may be disappointed by this move”, there is a “very strong market for straw this year due to the shortage and the need to replenish supplies”.

He’s decision has seen a strong backlash from some farm organisations, and even a minister of state at his own department, Martin Heydon, criticised the move.

Now, Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly has added his voice to that criticism, calling on the minister to reconsider his decision.

“The Straw Incorporation Measure has been a significant part of efforts to promote sustainable farming practices and enhance soil health,” Kelly said.

“It’s abrupt suspension will not only disrupt the plans of tillage farmers but also undermine our environmental commitments,” he added.

“Incorporating straw into the soil is a vital practice for maintaining soil health and sequestering carbon.

“Abandoning this measure now sends the wrong the message about our dedication to combating climate change and supporting sustainable agriculture,” the Ireland South MEP said.

Kelly said he acknowledged concerns about fodder availability, but that is the issue could have been handled “more strategically”.

“While I understand the need to address fodder shortages, this should not come at the expense of long-term environmental benefits and the stability of the tillage sector,” he said.

“A balanced approach, involving all stakeholders, is essential. From my conversations with tillage farmers, the feared shortage of straw is greatly exaggerated and not materialising. This makes the minister’s decision even more illogical.”

The Fine Gael leader in the European Parliament also cited financial implications for tillage farmers.

“Tillage farmers who participated in SIM did so with the expectation of receiving payments that would offset their costs,” he said.

“As has been pointed out, we are in a situation where the cost of fertilisers could increase next year. Losing the payment will hit farmers harder in this case, which is unfair,” Kelly added.

“Decisions of this magnitude should not be made unilaterally. Farmers need to have confidence that the schemes they commit to will be upheld.

“The sudden suspension of SIM undermines this confidence and jeopardises the progress made. Therefore, I call on Minister McConalogue to reverse this decision and work collaboratively to find a solution that benefits all,” the MEP said.