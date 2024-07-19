Farmer representative groups in the EU have welcomed the comments from European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “repositioning” EU agriculture.

Yesterday (Thursday, July 18), President von der Leyen was confirmed by the European Parliament for a second term as commission president.

Before her confirmation, she gave a speech outlining her policies and intentions in the event she was successful in securing a second five-year term.

During her remarks, President von der Leyen said she would “make sure that farmers receive a fair income”.

Copa Cogeca, the umbrella group for EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives, said that, compared to President von der Leyen’s comments when she started her current term in 2019, the “contrast was striking”.

“Agriculture is one of the seven pillars of the work programme presented by the re-elected president of the commission. Agriculture is seen in this document as a strategic asset and means,” Copa said.

“We campaigned for this strategic repositioning, and we are pleased to see it being taken up this way. If the strategic direction is clear, it’s now a matter of turning this vision into concrete action,” a Copa statement added.

“We take note of the strong case made by Ursula von der Leyen on the ending of certain unfair trading practices in Europe; supporting the competiveness and innovation in the agri-food sector, including co-operatives; and ensuring a decent income for farmers.”

The farm organisation called for additional short-term clarifications and actions, particularly on the “level of ambition” for the CAP budget, the importance of farming in EU trade policy, and “the difficult issue” of generational renewal.

The issue of generational renewal was also raised by CEJA, the umbrella group of EU young farmer organisations (of which Macra is a member).

“The start of this new mandate is a crucial moment to ensure young farmers’ voices are heard,” CEJA said.

CEJA welcomed President von der Leyen’s comments, but called for a “dedicated” policy strategy on generational renewal.

CEJA president Peter Meedendorp said: “The commission must commit to dedicating a consistent [chapter of its strategy on agriculture] to generational renewal in agriculture, if not a dedicated communication that would encompass all EU, national, regional and local policies, to provide better living and working conditions to young generations in agriculture.”

According to CEJA, the four main priorities for young farmers are: a balanced value chain; a “solid” crisis management framework; a climate transition “toolkit” to include financing; and a “social and territorial development pact” to let rural young people stay in their local area.

“As the EU opens a new mandate, Europe’s young farmers are committed to playing their part in creating more sustainable, resilient, and innovative futures in agriculture and rural areas,” CEJA said.