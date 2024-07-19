Changes to the speed limit on rural and local roads are set to come into effect from November 2024, according to the Department of Transport.

Default speed limits are set for all roads by the Road Traffic Acts, with the change on the default limit on rural, local roads from 80km/h to 60km/h being legislated for by the Road Traffic Act 2024.

Limits may be adjusted by each local authority through the passing of bye-laws prescribing special speed limits in accordance with the updated guidelines issued by the Department of Transport in May.

Each local authority has been asked to carry out a review in accordance with these updated guidelines in advance of the commencement of the default speed limit of 60km/h.

These local reviews are currently underway and progress is being monitored by a cross-Government implementation group, which is working to ensure the coordinated introduction of the new defaults and bye-laws across the country.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport confirmed to Agriland that the group is targeting the introduction of the first change in defaults, from 80km/h to 60km/h on rural, local roads, by the end of November.

While default limits are set in primary legislation, special speed limits are set locally by each local authority in accordance with guidelines issued by the Department of Transport.

The setting of such limits is a devolved responsibility for local government.

The current framework of default and special speed limits was introduced by the Road Traffic Act 2004 in preparation for the switch to metric units, and it is important to note that local authorities have extensive experience in conducting speed limit reviews and proposing variations on their road networks since this time.

Publication of the speed limit review following government approval last September fulfilled a programme for government commitment.

Since September, significant progress has been made in implementing the key recommendations of the review.

In April, the Road Traffic Act 2024 was signed into law and contains provisions relating to the three core recommendations from the review in relation to default limits on rural, local roads, urban roads and national secondary roads.

Following this, the department published updated statutory guidelines on the setting of speed limits on May 24, and a series of workshops were held with local authorities across the country at the end of May to help prepare them for the changes.

In the first phase, the default limit on local roads will change from 80km/h to 60km/h, and this is targeted by the end of November.

With implementation of these changes, approximately 80% of the overall road network will have been addressed, with subsequent implementation phases in 2025 to focus on urban roads and national secondary roads.