5,787 Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) farmers have been overpaid to date by a total of €10.06 million, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

In a circular sent to ACRES advisors today (Friday, July 19) the department said that 1,039 ACRES General participants and 4,748 in ACRES Co-operation have been overpaid so far due to interim payments issued in February.

The flat rate payment was made by the department to address concerns that delays in ACRES advance payments were causing cash flow difficulties on farms.

ACRES General participants received €4,000, while those farmers in the co-operation stream received €5,000.

However, some farmers received an interim payment higher than what they would have got if they had received the scheduled ACRES payment on time. ACRES participants with an overpayment as of July 18, 2024. Source: DAFM

As of July 18, the department said that 62% of farmers have an overpayment between €101 and €2,000, 28% have been overpaid by between €2,001-4,000 and almost 4% of farmers will have to repay more than €4,001.

DAFM noted that an overpayment of €100 or less (5.4% of farmers) will not be recouped and these farmers will not be sent a letter.

ACRES

The department told advisors that it is now writing to all ACRES participants that have been overpaid.

DAFM said that the letter will outline payment options as follows:

Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT);

Phone – debit/credit card payments can be made over the phone by contacting the department’s cash office at 049 4352053;

Online – debit/credit card payments can be made using the DAFM online financial self services facility available on a farmer’s online services account;

Cheque /bank draft /postal order.

The department added that the overpayment can also be “recouped from the next DAFM payments”.

For most ACRES participants, the next payment to issue to them from the department will be under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme in September.

The letter advises that if these options do not suit farmers, they may contact the department to have the overpayment deducted from their next ACRES payments, rather than the ANC payment.

This was also recently confirmed by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) following a meeting with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

The department said that in all cases participants must contact its accounts division by phone or email to make repayment arrangements.

“If no contact is made, the ACRES overpayment will be deducted from the next scheme payment due,” the department said.

Payments

As of July 9, DAFM said that 31,808 ACRES participants have been paid a total of €26.2 million in balancing payments which commenced at the end of last month.

Of the 45,060 active participants in ACRES tranche 1, 13,252 are still to receive their balancing payment in respect of 2023.

The department said that these payments will continue to issue on a fortnightly basis, as contracts clear pre-payment checks.

DAFM noted that farmers awaiting their balancing payment have already received either an advance or an interim payment, except for “the small number with contract issues”.

The department circular also said that ACRES participants who have a results-based action will receive their scorecard summary “over the coming weeks”, once their ACRES payment for 2023 has been finalised.

These summaries will be available through a farmer’s AgFood account from the week starting Monday, July 29 and will be also sent as a hardcopy by post.

“The scorecard summary will set out the scores achieved for each parcel, with management tips on how to maintain or improve the score achieved and hence potentially increase payments in subsequent years,” the department said.