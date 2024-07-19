Carbery has today (Friday, July 19), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for June supplies.

The processor has increased its base milk price for June by 1c/L, excluding VAT.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 43.8c/L, inclusive of VAT.

The quoted average milk price paid to suppliers for June includes a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus and the FutureProof sustainability bonus, both excluding VAT.

Milk price for June

Meanwhile, Tirlán announced an increase of 1c/L in its base price to 42.58c/L including VAT. A sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L, including VAT, will be made to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price and sustainability action payment combined give a total price offering of 43.08c/L for June creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Arrabawn will pay its milk suppliers 43.9 c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat. This price includes a 0.25 c/L support payment and 0.5 c/L sustainability bonus.

Dairygold increased its milk price by 0.5c/L to 42.5c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT.