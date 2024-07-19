The Irish Grain Growers Group (IGGG) is calling on agriculture minister, Charlie McConalogue, to reverse his decision, suspending the straw incorporation measure (SIM) with immediate effect.

“We are ready to meet the minister, any time, any place, anywhere over the coming days. Tillage farmers are furious at the approach taken by the minister,” said IGGG chair, Bobby Miller.

“Farmers had been expecting an announcement form the government, committing to a strategic support programme for tillage. Instead, they got the minister’s decision to suspend the straw incorporation measure.

“Adding to growers’ stress levels is the fact that the announcement was made just as the 2024 harvest was getting underway in earnest.

“Getting Minister McConlague to reverse his straw incorporation measure decision has become a make or break issue for tillage farmers,” the IGGG chair continued.

Turning to the issue of the winter barley harvest, Miller indicated that early yields are disappointing.

He said: “Yields are averaging 3t/ac with prices just below €200/t. It all adds up to significant losses for growers.

“This is for crops grown on owned ground. Crops produced on rented land are making bigger losses again.”

IGGG

Meanwhile, grain imports into Ireland continue to increase.

“Currently, 14,000t of grain are coming into this country on a daily basis, every day of the year. These imports are creating major challenges for Irish tillage farmers.

“For his part the minister seems happy to put the straw incorporation measure on hold while doing absolutely nothing to reduce the amounts of imported grain coming into the country,” the IGGG chair stressed.

Cereal growers across the country agree that the need for the straw incorporation debacle to be settled without delay is a priority.

Straw left lying on the ground is a scenario that suits no one. If it’s a case of baling what’s there, this should be undertaken as quickly as possible after the combine has left the field.

Delays to this end will significantly reduce the feeding value of the straw when it is eventually baled.

There is no consistent period of dry weather in the forecast. Combines may be able to dodge the showers, but baling damp straw is an absolute ‘no no’.

The experience of the 2023 harvest, when straw was left lying in fields for weeks, will remain a vivid memory in cereal growers’ minds for many years to come.