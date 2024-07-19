Agriland will celebrate its 11th birthday tomorrow (Saturday, July 20) as latest data reveals almost half a million readers/viewers of the digital platform on a weekly basis.

In July, Agriland hit its highest ever reader and viewership figures since the company was set up by farmer and media specialist, Cormac Farrelly in 2013.

Since then, the media outlet has gone from strength to strength evolving from a small starting workforce to employing about 40 people today.

Agriland has always prided itself on providing timely, relevant information to the farming community and agri-business in an accessible manner in whatever way the audience wishes to receive it.

The platform is now attracting in excess of 60,000 unique users a day (that’s actual humans, not just a number!) and more than 464,000 a week reaching an audience of nearly one million every month.

Expansion of Agriland content

The high quality journalism undertaken by a dedicated editorial team ensures that you, our valued audience, are never out of touch with what you need to know.

The platform provides relevant and up-to-date technical information on the beef, dairy, sheep, tillage, machinery and dairy sectors on a daily basis, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The news team keeps their finger on the pulse of everything that is happening both nationally and internationally which may have an impact on rural farming life and business.

The addition of podcasts to the digital platform has seen our audience grow exponentially with The Farming Week and AgriFocus now being firm favourites on people’s playlists.

Also in the area of coverage, Agriland’s popular current affairs video programme, Farmland is set to return for a new series in the coming weeks, where we will continue to dissect the issues of the day and ask the questions that need to be answered.

The On the Record video series, in which we interview prominent figures in agriculture, is also opening up the Agriland platform to new viewers on a monthly basis, even beyond the scope of the agricultural sector.

Recently, Agriland produced an exclusive four-part podcast series in collaboration with Kerry-based solicitor, Deirdre Flynn, to give free, expert advice and guidance to farmers on many legal issues which may affect them.

Law and the Land is available on our smartphone app and also all podcast platforms, along with the rest of the Agriland podcast offerings.

Each year Agriland is the sole live stream partner for major events such as the National Ploughing Championships, bringing a huge audience, who may not be able to attend, right to the heart of the action.

Our journalists and technical specialists have featured as commentators on national television, radio, local newspapers and radio and continue inform audiences across society.

They are out and about every day right across the country, covering the stories that matter to you.

Agri-business

Agriland Media Group has continued to expand its client portfolio for more than a decade and with online media outlets now being revealed as the main source of news for Irish people, most agri-businesses have already gotten aboard to ensure they don’t get left behind.

Agriland works with both large and smaller clients who see the future of advertising and marketing is digital and that a single post on social media or on a phone app can produce significantly more impact that the older more traditional avenues.

The business has been innovating to ensure its method of delivering messages for agri-businesses ensures the highest rate of return, but also appeals to the large farming audience Agriland has already secured.

The sheer size and scale of the audience now secured by Agriland has never been seen within the agri-sector previously.

The fact that so much of the content we produce is consumed by such a large audience, shows the importance of agriculture as one of the main sectors in Irish society as whole.

Managing director and owner of Agriland, Cormac Farrelly said: “When I set up Agriland in 2013, I did so, because as a farmer myself, I wanted to make sure that all farmers had access to relevant, researched information regarding farming.

“Agriculture has changed so much in the past decade or so, and it can be hard for the farming community to keep up with all the changes in terms of environment, economics and policy.

“The world has become a busy place and people are checking for information on their phone apps all day long every day. Digital isn’t the future anymore, digital is now.

“Essentially, we love what we do in Agriland and owe our success to our dedicated, constantly growing audience and our proactive and savvy agri-business clients who just ‘get it’.”

Anyone wishing to invest in the future of their agri-business can contact the always helpful commercial team who all come from farming backgrounds themselves and understand both the needs of business and of the farmer.

Thank you to all our loyal and new followers and readers; we hope to continue to innovate further and keep providing you with the great content you have now come to expect for many years to come.