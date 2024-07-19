The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a total of €4.94 million in payments under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) to farmers this week.

Just under 17,000 farmers have now been paid under the scheme, with €56.48 million in total payments made, latest scheme payment data published today (Friday, July 19), show.

SCEP payments account for the majority of outstanding scheme payments issued by the DAFM this week which amount to over €8 million in total.

A further €203,807 was paid to farmers under the 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and the Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

Over 120,440 farmers have now received total BISS and CRISS payments of over €844 million. This includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers payments (€37.6 million) and 2023 National Reserve payments (€4.6 million).

Payments

Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) payments worth over €1.4 million issued this week. Just over 14,550 approvals have issued to date, with 1,875 payment applications submitted, and 606 payments made. In total, €5.588 million has now been paid out.

Outstanding TAMS 2 payments were also issued by the DAFM, amounting to a total of €368,447. Over 56,670 approvals have been issued to date, with 37,602 payment applications submitted, and 37,215 payments made.

The DAFM’s latest weekly payment update shows that €843,710 has been paid out under the 2023 Eco Scheme this week. In total, 121,007 farmers have now received over €310 million.

Payments under the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) worth €109,071 also issued this week. A total of 3,908 farmers have now received their 2023 payment, totalling €47.6 million.

A further €830 was paid out under the Fodder Support Scheme (FSS) 2023 this week. The DAFM also issued €6,072 to farmers under the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) 2023.

A total of €51,100 was issued over the past week under the 2023 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes. In total, payments worth over €249 million have been made to 99,686 farmers.

An additional €88,000 was paid under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS), which was replaced by the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) 2023-2027.