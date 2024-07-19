Farming in south Co. Wexford, Jacqueline and Mattie White have suffered several losses on their farm as a result of their livestock being chased by dogs.

The White farm consists of a herd of 35 cows and two bulls, with just over 30 sheep on the farm also.

Overlooking Bannow Bay, the area is a popular destination for dog walkers on the nearby strand. However, their farm has been subjected to several instances of livestock worrying by dogs recently.

While livestock worrying of pregnant ewes resulted in a dozen lambs being born dead some months ago, just a couple of weeks ago, a ewe and two hardy lambs were found dead on the White’s land.

The most recent instance occurred just a few days ago, which was discovered when Mattie White found a cow in distress on Monday morning (July 15).

She was found under the fence in the ditch stuck in wire, and as it was electric fencing wire wrapped around the cow’s leg, she was being shocked since the moment she got caught in it.

The other cows in the field were found on the other side of the wire, and White noted that the cows would not take off on their own unless something had made them run.

A vet was called, and it was initially thought the calf would have to be cut from the cow as it was stuck at the hips, but the vet then proceeded to pull the calf with a jack.

However, the calf had been dead for a number of days, and was beginning to rot inside the cow.

“When they were pulling with the jack the calf was falling apart, the leg was coming off the calf.

Jacqueline White told Agriland she is hoping the cow will make a full recovery, as she also prolapsed during the process. Source: Jacqueline White

She was the last of a group of cows that were due to calf, as they always aim to have cows calving during the summer.

The cow is currently starting to stand up, but it still takes her a while to do so, but she is unable to stand for too long before falling to the ground, White said.

The cow has also finished her round of antibiotics, but as she was quite sore and swollen after the ordeal, White said it will take her “a good while to come right”.

As soon as the calf was pulled from the cow, the cow was up looking for her calf. The cow can currently only stand for a short period of time Source: Jacqueline White

White said: “You’re listening to this cow bawling for her calf. They grieve the very same way, they look for their young the very same way a mother would”.

It remains to be seen whether the cow will be able to go in calf in the future, with the farm ultimately faced with the potential loss of a breeding cow from the stress.

“Hopefully she continues to improve, and that we’re not looking to have to put her to sleep,” she added.

Preventing livestock worrying

White urged dog owners to be aware of their surroundings, and to ensure they can see their dogs at all times and keep them on a lead.

“We know there are people walking dogs without leads. They don’t realise that even a dog chasing cattle and sheep will kill the unborn calf and the unborn lamb.

“Your dog doesn’t have to physically bite and attack, its the running and the worrying the stock that can cause as much damage and cause losses.

“This year, we had a dog coming down chasing sheep, and I heard someone shouting for their dog when the ewes were bawling, but by the time I got out to the field they were gone.”

White also runs Bannow Bay Equine Assisted Activities and Learning, and has previously had dogs chasing her ponies on the beach.

The combined losses of their livestock, which are lambs, a ewe, and now a calf, is now estimated at up to €2,000.