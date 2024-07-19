The latest Milk Price Tracker – brought to you by Agriland and the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) – details milk prices from the most significant Irish dairy co-ops for the month of May.

The co-ops within the Milk Price Tracker are ranked from highest to lowest price for base milk price only.

It is important to note that the cent-per-litre (c/L) milk prices shown in the table below are calculated using the widely accepted milk-pricing system.

The conversion factor used is 1.03, meaning 1L of milk corresponds to 1.03kg of milk.

It is Agriland and ICMSA policy not to include support payments, bonuses or additional payments in the calculation of the base milk price.

Milk price tracker

Base milk price has seen a significant improvement in the month of May with all of the cooperatives bar two, increasing their price from April.

Lakeland and North Cork Co-operative showed no increase in price for May supplies.

Boherbue leads the milk price tracker for May with a base price of 42.03c/L, with Strathroy in second place with a base price of 42c/L.

Tipperary is bottom of the table with a base price of 40.24c/L. A significant movement seen this month saw Arrabawn and Tirlán move from the bottom half of the table to the top three and four.

Six cooperatives increased their price by 2c/L, which included Arrabawn, Tirlán, Centenary, Aurivo, Kerry Group and Dairygold.

The milk prices in the table are those quoted by co-ops for the month of May (2024).

May bonuses and penalties

Further details of bonuses and penalties for the Milk Price Tracker can be found by clicking here.

With regard to the Milk Price Tracker above, please see the following explanatory notes (all bonus and penalty payments are based on manufacturing milk).

Unconditional bonuses

Arrabawn is paying a 0.95c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment of which applies to all milk volumes supplied during May;

Aurivo is paying a 1c/L (excl. VAT) weather support on all milk supplied in May;

Lakeland is paying a 0.95c/L (excl. VAT) input support payment on all milk supplied in May.



Conditional bonuses