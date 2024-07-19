Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) Pippa Hackett have announced the launch of two schemes for the horticulture sector.

The schemes are aimed at increasing innovation and diversification among primary producers in the horticulture sector.

Minister Hackett said: “Support for innovation and diversification is one of the key strategic actions in the National Horticulture Strategy for 2023 to 2027, so I am delighted that we have been able to get these two important schemes over the line.

“There is a real appetite in the horticulture sector to innovate and diversify, which will lead to improved efficiencies and productivity, and that in turn will ultimately enable greater availability of Irish-grown fruit and vegetables and displacement of imports.

“These schemes will be a crucial support for some of our primary producers in realising their plans to innovate and diversify, thereby helping to maximise the potential of Irish horticulture and secure its long-term viability as an integral part of the wider agriculture sector,” Minister Hackett added.

Minister McConalogue added: “The horticulture sector provides a valuable contribution to the Irish economy with a farmgate value of €566 million in 2023.

“The National Strategy for Horticulture 2023-2027 sets out a clear vision to grow a more profitable, value-added sector, driven by innovation and sustainability.

“The opening of these two schemes with a total budget of €1.35 million supports the ongoing implementation of the strategy and will provide support to growers to enable them to explore new diversification opportunities and to invest in innovative technologies.”

Horticulture schemes

The 2024 Scheme for Innovation and Diversification Scheme in Horticulture (Feasibility / Desk Studies) is aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises engaging in primary fruit and vegetable production that would like to innovate and diversify in the industry but need to carry out specific studies (feasibility /desk based) before doing so.

The 2024 Scheme for Innovation and Diversification Scheme in Horticulture (Capital Investments) aims to increase innovation and diversification in horticulture by grant aiding capital investments in specialised plant and equipment.

The two schemes are funded by the National Exchequer.

The deadline for receipt of completed applications under both these schemes is midnight on Friday, August 23, 2024.