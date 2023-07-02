As farmers will know all too well, the wet spring and drought conditions in May and June made the task of getting reseeds established very difficult and this was no different on the ABP Demo Farm.

It was decided this spring to reseed a 28ac bloc of land on the ABP Demo Farm to incorporate multi-species swards in an effort to further reduce chemical fertiliser usage on farm.

Due to wet weather conditions throughout the spring, the reseed was delayed but was finally sown when conditions allowed on May 23.

Local agri-contractors got the seed in on-schedule despite mounting silage season pressure.

While the seed bed was prepared perfectly and all was done accordingly, there had been no rain on the farm since the first week of May.

With the lack of moisture, some seeds germinated but the crop was struggling as the prolonged dry spell progressed.

The reseed was in major need of moisture in the form of rainfall. A light shower of rain fell on the struggling seedlings which drove up weeds that out competed the seedlings.

Weeds such as Lambs’ quarter (White goosefoot) took off and there was no sign of the multi species.

No spray can be applied to the multi-species as it would also kill the desirable plants in the multi-species mix so following advice, the decision was made to be patient and hope for more rain and the sward to grow.

Rain arrival on ABP Demo Farm

With the land being taken out of production and the poor grass growth on the rest of the farm due to the dry spell, the reseed was badly needed back in the grazing rotation.

Finally, on Saturday morning, June 17, a shower of light rain fell on the reseed which was of course to be welcomed.

As the rainfall continued, a heavy, thundery shower fell in the afternoon for about 15 minutes which washed soil from the elevated part of the field to the bottom causing furrows as it came.

The photos below show the damage caused by the short-spell of torrential rain:

Due to the damage to the seed bed, the decision was made to sow the reseed secondly.

The field was sprayed with Roundup at a half rate, and left for six days. The headlands were disked and the remainder of the field was power harrowed. The field was then rolled before sowing and the multi species sward was sown at a rate of 15kg/ac with an ABV Grassharrow.

The field was then rolled again after sowing.

The seedbed was prepared again and the reseed was sown secondly:

It is hoped with the change in the weather that the second-time reseed will be a success.

Further updates on the reseed will be posted in the monthy ABP Demo Farm updates on Agriland.

Commenting on the challenges experienced with the reseed, ABP’s agri-sustainability manager Stephen Connolly said: “We are very lucky to have a great team on the farm and excellent contractors locally that acted quickly over the past few days to get the field resown and its much appreciated.

“The ABP Demo Farm is a family-owned and family-run farm, and aims to also demonstrate the challenges that farming can present.

“As well as outlining how well things are going, it is important to highlight when things don’t go to plan. In farming and as farmers, we know not everything goes to plan and there are many variables which we cannot control, and weather is definitely one of those.

“On the ABP Demo Farm, we want to tell the good and the bad because this is a commercial family-owned farm and what happens on this farm, is relatable to the challenges on many farms across Ireland.

