The national weather forecaster Met Éireann has renewed a Status Yellow rain warning for Co. Cork this morning (Wednesday, September 7) which will remain in place until this evening.

There is a risk of heavy showers today and possible isolated thunderstorms, which may lead to spot flooding in the county, Met Eireann said.

The Status Yellow rain warning was issued earlier this morning and will remain in place until 8:00p.m today.

A warning had already been in place for counties Cork and Waterford from yesterday (Tuesday, September 6), however the Status Yellow rain warning for Co. Waterford was not renewed.

The national forecaster has previously said that the weather will stay rather unsettled with rain or showers on most days along with some sunny spells this week.

National weather forecast

Maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in moderate breezes, varying in direction, along with some sunny spells are expected today. However, some heavy and thundery showers will also be present.

Clear spells and scattered showers will occur overnight, with areas of mist and fog and lowest temperatures of 9° to 12°, according to the forecaster.

Good spells of warm sunshine along with scattered showers are expected tomorrow (September 8), turning heavy in places with a possibility of thunder and maximum temperatures of 17° to 20° in light or moderate breezes.

The night will stay mostly dry with mist and fog in some areas and minimum temperatures of 10° to 13°, according to Met Éireann.

Ahead of the weekend, Friday (September 9), looks set to be bright with sunny spells and just a few showers. Temperatures will peak between 18° to 21° in moderate northwest breezes.

The weekend will bring plenty of dry weather with just a few showers, according to current indications by Met Éireann.