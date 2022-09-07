An independent TD is calling on the government to give a categoric commitment that electricity supplies will not be turned off to homes across the country this winter, following reports of older people forking out €1,800 to purchase backup diesel generators.

Roscommon-Galway TD, Denis Naughten said: “The government and the regulator, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, have caused panic across the country, particularly among older people and those with medical appliances such a dialysis machines, who are afraid that their electricity will be switched off this winter.

“Comments suggesting that the public should not use ovens between 5:00p.m and 7:00p.m are adding to this panic.

“This cannot be allowed to happen, and government must give a categoric commitment that it will ban any threat to turn off the electricity supply to domestic customers and critical social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and nursing homes.” Deputy Denis Naughten

Emergency legislation

The Regional Group of independent TDs will seek such a ban next week in the Dáil as part of its request for emergency legislation – the Energy Emergency Measures in the Public Interest Act – which would oblige data centres and high-demand industrial electricity customers to use their backup generators to meet the country’s needs should electricity be in short supply.

“Reports of a dramatic jump in sales of diesel-fuelled electricity generators for home use, particularly in urban areas, clearly indicates that older and vulnerable people are afraid their electricity will be switched off this winter. This must never be the case,” Naughten continued.

“These generators are being sold for €1,800 and then the homeowner has to pay a registered electrician to have it connected up to their home’s electricity supply, which is a significant investment for many people on fixed incomes.

“This is just not good enough, particularly for people who are facing into dramatic increases in their electricity bills, partly as a result of the government buying in its own diesel generators to back up the growing electricity demand for data centres and large industrial users.”

The political grouping has said that the emergency legislation it is proposing should provide for:

A ban on any threat to turn off the electricity supply to domestic customers and critical social infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and nursing homes; To facilitate this, data centres and other high energy users must be directed to use their emergency backup generators at all times of peak electricity demand; Immediately reopen 250MW of power generation at the midland power stations in Lanesboro and Shannonbridge to be fuelled by biomass, which are lying idle despite a 10-year lifespan being left in both of those plants; The existing biomass supplies should be supplemented with an immediate suspension of the requirement for licences for the felling and thinning of forestry; Recommission Derrybrien Wind Farm and ringfence all profits for a local community and environmental benefit fund; Exempt planning for rooftop flush mounted solar PV panels on domestic, agricultural, and commercial buildings.

The independent deputies have said that these measures should be introduced for a period of 36 months until Ireland overcomes the current electricity supply crisis.