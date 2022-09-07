There have been a number of high pathogenic avian influenza (bird flu) cases confirmed in the country in recent weeks, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said.

The department said on social media that the H5N1 subtype of bird flu was discovered in a number of wild birds at various locations recently, particularly in coastal regions.

Although considered to be of very low risk to humans, the department said it is wise to avoid all contact with sick and dead wild birds.

#BirdFlu update



Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza subtype H5N1 (HPAI H5N1) has been confirmed in a number of wild birds in recent weeks, particularly in coastal regions



Although considered to be a low risk to humans, it is wise to avoid all contact with sick and dead wild birds pic.twitter.com/fP4qHlHOPI— Dept of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (@agriculture_ie) September 7, 2022

The disease poses no risk to food safety, and well cooked poultry and poultry products are safe to eat, the department said.

The department’s confirmation comes in the same week that a case of highly pathogenic bird flu was discovered at a premise in Wales.

Advertisement

The affected premise is located in Arthog, Gwynedd, northwest Wales, on the country’s coast.

Authorities there have set up a 3km protection and a 10km surveillance zone around the affected premises to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Dr. Gavin Watkins, the deputy chief veterinary officer for Wales, said the new case is a “cause for concern and evidence of the continuing risk that is out there to birds”.

The main clinical signs of bird flu are a swollen head; blue discolouration of the head, comb and wattles; a loss of appetite; difficulty breathing; diarrhoea; fewer eggs laid or eggs with watery whites; and increased mortality.

Clinical signs can vary between species of birds. Chickens and turkeys can be severely affected with with high mortality rates while other species, such as duck and geese, may show minimal clinical signs.

Bird flu is a notifiable disease. If you have any concern that your flock has the disease, immediate action must be taken.

House or confine the birds away from other birds immediately and report the suspected case to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.