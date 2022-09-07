Last week’s sheep kill (week ending September 3) saw an increase on the week before, falling shy of 67,000 head.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 66,918 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 3,607 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput increased last week by 744 head, totalling 11,011 head.

The number of hoggets processed increased substantially to 800 head and spring lamb supplies totalled 55,107 head, which was up 2,328 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending September 3):

Hoggets: 800 head (+535 or +201%);

Ewes and rams: 11,011 head (+744 or +7.24%);

Spring lambs: 55,107 head (+2,328 or +4.41%);

Total: 66,918 head (+3,607 or +5.69%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,897,983 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 895,381 have been hoggets, 778,120 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (224,375) and a small portion of light lambs (107 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 126,663 head; 198,807 more hoggets have been processed, while ewe and ram throughput is on a par to last year’s levels.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 72,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending September 3):