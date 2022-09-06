Letters of offer are due to issue to representatives of local agricultural shows in Northern Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Edwin Poots has said.

Combined, these letters are offering shows a total of £103,7070 under the Bounce Back Scheme.

“In March 2022 I initiated a Bounce Back Support Scheme to help our local agricultural shows get back on the road following the Covid-19 pandemic,” Poots said.

“Having attended local shows throughout the past few months and witnessed the tremendous effort and passion demonstrated by members and volunteers, along with the large numbers in attendance, I am pleased that letters of offer, totalling over £100,000, will soon begin to issue.”

This follows calls by Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) chairman Graham Furey to hurry up the financial support process.

Welcoming the issuing of letters of offer, Furey said:

“On behalf of our local agricultural shows, I very much welcome that representatives will begin to receive letters of offer for this much-needed funding.

“This year has been very challenging for all our volunteers and committee members. The prospect of funding from DAERA encouraged many show committees to go ahead with organising their shows this year and we are pleased to note that this funding can now be claimed via the DAERA bounce back scheme.”

Upon receipt of the letter, Poots urges representatives to read it with caution.

“Upon receipt of a Letter of Offer, I would urge representatives to read it carefully and follow guidance contained therein, paying particular attention to the requirement to respond by September 30, 2022 in order to progress to the final stage of funding being released,” he said.