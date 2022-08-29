A number of agricultural show societies in Northern Ireland are carrying extremely high levels of debt, which looks set to increase.

Northern Ireland Shows Association (NISA) chairman Graham Furey has confirmed that a number of the organisation’s member societies need Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) support with immediate effect.

“Yes, we have just enjoyed a tremendously successful show season,” he added.

“But all of the show societies came into 2022 carrying very large amounts of debt. And this must be paid.

“Everyone accepts that the Covid-19 pandemic and the fact that all the shows could not hold events during 2020 and 2021 brought this scenario about.

“Farm minister Edwin Poots committed to a £200,000 Covid-19 support package for the local show societies and other organisations, including the Northern Ireland Ploughing Association.

“This money is desperately needed right now.”

Show societies

According to the NISA chairman, the local show societies have submitted all the required documentation to DAERA, including a breakdown of all relevant costs.

Under the DAERA scheme announced by the agriculture minister earlier this year, a support fund of up to £10,000 per show has been established. It will be administered by DAERA.

“The show associations have followed through on what they had been asked to do. It’s time for DAERA to start issuing letters of offer as a matter of priority,” Graham Furey added.

“And the clock really is ticking.”

Future for shows

Looking to the future Graham Furey confirmed that NISA had fully engaged with the ongoing resilience review of the local agricultural shows.

Royal Welsh Show Association chief executive Aled Rhys Jones was appointed to undertake this work.

“The purpose of the review is to identify the ways by which DAERA can make a strategic and long-term support commitment to the agricultural show sector,” Furey continued.

“And NISA fully endorses this approach. However, unless DAERA acts to sort out the Covid-19 support issue as a matter of priority, it’s very hard to see how a number of the individual show societies can ace the future with any degree of confidence.”

Furey regards the Covid-19 support package as a transitional measure that will allow the shows plan for the future in a more strategic manner.

“It is vitally important that all the show societies are included in the long-term measures identified within the review carried out by Aled Rhys Jones.”

DAERA response

A DAERA spokesperson said: “Minister Poots recognises the important role of local agricultural shows in promoting our excellent agri-food industry and supporting rural communities.

“In March 2022 the minister announced a ‘Bounce Back Support Scheme’ for shows to help with new or increased costs following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Officials have worked, in partnership with NISA, to develop the scheme, with letters of offer issuing within the next week or so.

“In addition to the Bounce Back Support Scheme, Minister Poots commissioned an independent resilience review of agricultural shows, undertaken by Mr. Aled Rhys Jones, to identify and map out the challenges and opportunities for the show sector and explore future support options and guide future policy,” the spokesperson added.

“It will also identify new and innovative methods which could be utilised by local shows to help safeguard their future. DAERA expects the review to be completed in the coming weeks.

“Any recommendations emanating from the review will be considered as soon as possible thereafter.”