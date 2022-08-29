The UK government has announced that the introduction of E10 petrol as the standard grade of petrol in Northern Ireland will take place on November 1.

The rollout of E10, which is petrol blended with up to 10% renewable ethanol could contribute to cutting transport CO2 emissions in the UK by potentially 750,000t a year.

To help raise awareness of the upcoming switch, the UK government is launching an information campaign for motorists in Northern Ireland that will see new fuel pump labels as well as targeted digital, radio and social media advertising.

While 95% of petrol cars will be compatible, the campaign will encourage those who are unsure to check their vehicle can use the fuel using an online compatibility checker tool.

This will ask you for information about your car before checking a database highlighting your car’s compatibility.

Decarbonisation Minister Trudy Harrison said:

We’re determined to cut emissions from all our roads and clean up our air, as we accelerate towards a zero-emission transport future.

Although more and more motorists are driving electric vehicles, there are steps we can take to reduce emissions from the millions of vehicles already on our roads.

The small switch to E10 petrol will not only help drivers across the country reduce their environmental impact, but also could create thousands of jobs across the UK.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Shailesh Vara said:

“The government is committed to supporting the growth of green energy across the UK and the introduction of E10 petrol will help reduce emissions of carbon dioxide on Northern Ireland roads.

“The decarbonisation of transport methods has an important part to play in achieving the UK’s net zero goals as well as creating opportunities for growth in our economy.”