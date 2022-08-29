Many farmers and rural communities across West Co. Cork must leave their hoses off and take shorter showers for the next four weeks, as a water conservation order is set to come into effect for the region at midnight tonight (Monday, August 29).

The order, more commonly known as a hosepipe ban, has been issued for 30 supplies in West Cork and will remain in place for a period of four weeks, Irish Water has announced.

In a statement, it outlined that the move comes in an attempt to safeguard water supplies that are under severe pressure, due to the long period of dry weather and an increase in demand, particularly amongst agricultural areas.

While the ban is in place, the use of hoses or power washers will be prohibited, as are other non-essential uses of water. People are also being asked to reuse household water in the garden and take shorter showers.

Meanwhile, Irish Water will advise commercial water users on conservation measures such as avoiding watering gardens on business premises. Margaret Attridge of Irish Water said:

“Water levels at our surface water and ground water sources in the West Cork area have reduced to historic lows. Demand continues to outstrip supply in West Cork and further dry weather is predicted.

“We are calling on everyone to play their part so we can maintain supplies into the Autumn, We are also working with our partners in Cork County Council to ramp up leak detection and repair, particularly in water stressed areas.”

Irish Water have provided the following picture, which illustrates the areas that will be affected. More detail can also be found on its website. Outline of West Cork supplies under hosepipe ban. Source: Irish Water.

Apart from in June, rainfall in West Cork has been below the average every month since November 2021, with only 6.3mm of rainfall recorded at the Roches Point weather station between August 14 and 23.

Two further weeks of dry weather have been forecast by Met Éireann, which are expected to increase the pressure on already depleted supplies.

Irish Water said it is currently working in conjunction with Cork County Council to tanker water to three supplies, and stated that there may be a need to tanker to additional supplies in the region over the next two weeks.