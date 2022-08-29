This week will see largely dry and sunny weather, with high pressure predominating over the coming days.

However, it will turn more unsettled towards the end of the week, particularly from Friday on.

It will be mostly cloudy at first today (Monday, August 29), with some drizzle and mist in Ulster. It will then turn warmer, with bright or sunny spells in dry conditions.

Some showers will develop this afternoon and evening, mainly over the midlands, Connacht and Ulster, a few possibly heavy. Highest temperatures will be 18° to 23° with light to moderate east to southeast breezes.

Tonight, any showers will die out and it will be mainly dry with clear spells and some patches of mist. Lowest temperatures will be 10° to 13° with light breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, August 30) will be largely dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures should be 18° to 22° with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Advertisement

Tomorrow night will be mild and mainly dry with some patches of mist or fog developing, with lowest temperatures of 9° to 12° with light variable breezes.

Wednesday (August 31) and Thursday (September 1) will see very similar conditions. Both days will be mainly dry with sunny spells and just a few showers at times. Highest temperatures are expected to be 18° to 22° with mainly light to moderate easterly breezes.

Wednesday night and Thursday night will both see lowest night time temperatures from about 9° to 12°.

Friday (September 2) will see a mainly dry start. However, a band of rain will move in from the west and heavy showers will develop further east.

Through the second half of the day heavy downpours are likely, especially over Leinster and Ulster with localised flooding possible. Highest temperatures will be 16° to 20° with light to moderate easterly breezes.

Next weekend will continue unsettled with further spells of rain or showers, which may be heavy at times. Temperatures will range from about 17° to 21°.