The California Mastitis Test (CMT) is a useful tool that can used alongside milk recording to identify cows with high cell counts.

It is a quick and simple way of identifying the quarter of the cow that has a cell-count issue, allowing for targeted treatment.

CMT

The CMT kit is useful to farmers because it offers real-time information. It could even be compared to measuring grass.

Like completing a grass walk, the CMT kit gives real-time valuable information that can be acted on.

With the information it provides, a cow with high-cell-count milk can be treated or her milk can be removed from the tank.

Removing the milk of a problem cow would improve the overall bulk-tank cell-count reading.

Ahead of drying off on spring-calving herds it is important to know where each cow stands and to see if a cell count issue can be resolved.

Method

The procedure for using the CMT kit is very simple:

Draw, and then discard the first three draws, and then fill each well with a quantity of milk. Try to avoid cross contamination; Once all four wells have a quantity of milk, tilt the tray to a 45º – this will ensure there is an equal volume of milk in all four wells; Turn the tray back flat and squeeze the bottle until an equal quantity is applied to all four wells; there should be an approx. 50:50 mix of milk and reagent; Stir the tray for 30 seconds and watch for any changes to the consistency of the solution. The degree of thickness reflects how high the somatic cell count (SCC) level is within the quarter.

Note: The test should be carried out prior to attaching the clusters.