Last week’s sheep kill (week ending August 20) saw an increase once again, falling just shy of 60,000 head.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 59,829 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 3,352 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput increased last week by 476 head, totalling 9,645 head.

The number of hoggets processed tallied 190 head and spring lamb supplies totalled 49,994 head, which was up 2,888 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending August 20):

Hoggets: 190 head (-11 or -5.47%);

Ewes and rams: 9,645 head (+1,441 or +5.19%);

Spring lambs: 49,994 head (+2,888 or +6.13%);

Total: 59,829 head (+3,352 or +5.93%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,767,754 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 894,316 have been hoggets, 670,234 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (203,097) and a small portion of light lambs (107 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 121,071 head; 198,084 more hoggets have been processed, while 2,397 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 74,500 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending August 20):