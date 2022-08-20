Last week’s sheep kill (week ending August 13) saw an increase of nearly 6,000 head on the week before.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 56,477 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 5,963 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput increased last week by 1,441 head, totalling 9,169 head.

The number of hoggets processed tallied 201 head and spring lamb supplies totalled 47,106 head, which was up 4,677 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending August 13):

Advertisement

Hoggets: 201 head (-155 or -43.53%);

Ewes and rams: 9,169 head (+1,441 or +18.64%);

Spring lambs: 47,106 head (+4,677 or +11.02%);

Total: 56,477 head (+5,963 or +11.80%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,707,925 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 894,126 have been hoggets, 620,240 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (193,452) and a small portion of light lambs (107 head). Data source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 120,666 head; 198,047 more hoggets have been processed, while 1,866 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 75,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending August 13):