If you are considering a change in your career, there are currently some interesting jobs on offer in the agri-sector.

The various positions listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, where you will find additional information on relevant contact details, how to apply for the jobs, and closing dates.

Technical sales advisors

Due to substantial business expansion, Grassland Agro is looking to recruit technical sales advisors in Cork, Mayo and east Clare.

The company sources, produces and sell the complete range of conventional commodity fertilisers, along with speciality fertiliser and soil conditioning products.

Candidates should have sales and advisory skills experience, an excellent knowledge of farming and a relevant qualification.

An attractive fixed annual salary, with performance bonuses and an uncapped commission structure is on offer to the successful candidates.

Product manager jobs

Grassland Agro is also currently seeking two product managers who will be part of the company’s product management and technical support team.

The role includes technical development of products, positioning products in the market place, training the sales team and developing marketing campaigns.

One position will cover the Leinster region, while the other will look after the border counties and Northern Ireland.

Applicants should have a recognised agricultural qualification (Master’s or PHD), with post-qualification experience in an agricultural sales and/or marketing essential.

Commercial sales manager

Agriland Media Group is seeking a seasoned, self-motivated, and ambitious sales professional to lead its commercial team.

The successful candidate, who will need a minimum of five years proven sales experience, will be responsible for developing and achieving sales targets for business growth and profitability across various products and services.

It is desirable that applicants have a good understanding of online media and the agri-sector.

Quality manager

Ballon Meats, based in Co. Carlow, is recruiting for a full-time, permanent quality manager.

The job involves the implementation and management of the plant’s quality control and hygiene systems.

Among the responsibilities assigned to the successful candidate will be training staff in hygiene and health and safety, monitoring product yields and dealing with customer complaints.

Applicants should hold a third level qualification in food science or equivalent, have knowledge of standards and have experience in quality management in the food manufacturing sector.

Certification manager

The Organic Trust is seeking a certification manager to oversee the day-to-day running of its certification system.

The overall aim of the organisation is to maintain the integrity of food labelled as ‘organic’.

The successful candidate, who should have at least five years’ management experience, will be responsible for the recruitment, induction and management of all certification inspectors.

The will also continuously improve and develop certification programmes in line with regulations.

Livestock inspector

Certified Irish Angus Producer Group is seeking to recruit a livestock inspector.

The part-time position will be based in the ABP Bandon meat plant in Co. Cork, which is a partner processor of the producer group.

The role will include the inspection of livestock prior to slaughter.

Candidates should have excellent computer skills and be willing to work on their own initiative.