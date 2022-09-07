The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has €10,000 to award to the owner of a Limousin-sired commercial heifer at the society’s ‘Mega Moo’ event later this month.

Some of the finest Limousin-sired heifers in the country will be on display in the under-460kg commercial heifer class of the society’s 50th anniversary extravaganza.

The event is set to take place at the Carrick-on-Shannon Showgrounds on Friday, September 30, and Saturday, October 1.

The judge on the day, Chris Pennie, from the Sarkley Limousin herd in Wales, will select six to eight heifers as the ‘best in the group’. These will then go forward to the Mega Moo final later on the Saturday.

Prior to the show day, the society is offering 100 tickets at a price of €100 each for a draw, the winner of which will take choose from among the best animals. These tickets are available from the society’s office.

The 100 ticket holders will go into a draw at the event, with the winning ticket holder getting their pick of the judge’s selected heifers for the price of the ticket. The owner of the chosen heifer, meanwhile, will receive a prize fund of €10,000.

There will also be nine other prizes of €100 or more in value for those who entered the draw.

“This is a super opportunity for some lucky Limousin enthusiast to get an elite heifer for just €100,” the society said.

Anyone with an eligible animal can enter their animal by filling out an entry form which is available on the Limousin society’s website.

Commercial breeders who wish to enter the Mega Moo competition can fill out an entry form for Class 3 and e-mail a photo of the heifer to the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s PRO.

Limousin breed

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the Irish Limousin breed. The first pedigree calf was born in Ireland on June 22, 1972.

The calf was born on the farm of Paddy Clancy of the Clancy Brothers musical group in Carrick-On-Suir, Co. Tipperary. The heifer calf was aptly named Cregg Harmony.

The first meeting of Irish Limousin breeders was held on February 16, 1973, at the Silver Springs Hotel in Co. Cork.