The Irish Limousin Cattle Society has announced that it has secured a 10c/kg factory bonus for pedigree cows and stockbulls.

The factory bonus has been secured with Co. Tipperary-based meat processor, Ashbourne Meats.

The partnership will see the processor pay an additional 10c/kg on top of the base quote – on any given week – for these animals that meet a certain specification.

The bonus will be paid on pedigree Limousin cows grading an R+ or U, with a fat score of 3- to 4+, and stockbulls grading E or U with any fat score.

Farmers with these animals must present the animal’s pedigree cert on the day of slaughter to avail of this bonus. Animals with certs presented after slaughter will not be eligible for payment.

Commenting on the new factory bonus, the Irish Limousin Cattle Society’s CEO, Ronan Murphy said: “We’re delighted to secure this bonus for Irish pedigree Limousin breeders.

“Limousin cattle have proved to be a highly-versatile beef breed performing for both farmers and processors.

Advertisement

“The breed is renowned for its market-leading beefing characteristics, with exceptional feed conversion efficiency (FCE), average daily gain (ADG), kill-out percentage and primal meat yields.”

Also commenting on the announcement, Ashbourne Meat’s operations manager, Donal Houlihan said: “We are proud to develop this relationship with the Limousin Society and our farming customers.

“Limousin carcasses are consistently hitting specifications in terms of weights, grades, and meat yield, and deliver a top-quality product that is highly sought after by our customers.”

Ashbourne Meats is an Irish-based beef processor. Since its foundation in 1985, the company exports Irish beef to the UK and all over Europe, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Ashbourne Meats has plants in Naas, Co. Kildare and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. The processor buys approximately 1,200 finished cattle on a weekly basis.

Weekly prices will be published on the Irish Limousin Society’s website and Facebook page every Friday.

Farmers who would like to book animals in, can contact Ashbourne Meats procurement manager, Willie McCormack.