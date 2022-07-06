Fuel consumption is a topic close to all our hearts at present so when a tractor manufacturer happily states that it has improved the figure by 10% in its latest products, it is of immediate interest.

Landini makes this claim for the two new Series 6H T-Tronic models, the latest additions to the Argo Tractors family, which, it says represents performance, versatility, design and comfort.

FPT reduces fuel consumption

At the heart of the tractors lies a Stage V emissions engine, which complies with the latest standards through the use of DOC-DPF-SCR technology.

These engines are from the FPT F36 family, the smaller Landini 6-125H, producing 119hp, while the 6-135H offers 127hp. There is room for further growth as FPT lists this four-cylinder block as being capable of 140hp in its most powerful form.

Fuel consumption is said to be reduced by 10% thanks to what are described as ‘innovative solutions’, with no further details provided.

Upgraded hydraulics

Maximum torque has also been increased, with both models reaching 518Nm at 1300rpm, while the transmission is the company’s 36+12 box with reverse powershuttle.

Other items that feature include closed-centre hydraulics and a suspended cab and axle, positioning the machines at the upper end of the utility category, suitable for field and yard operations.

The rear lift has a load capacity of 6,000kg, and the auto power take-off (PTO) system activates/deactivates the PTO at a specific hitch height.

There is also an anti-pitch system that dampens the stresses from uneven ground during transport.

The new closed centre hydraulic system provides 110L of oil/minute to power the optional L30 front loader and front hitch that can lift up to 2,250kg.

Full ISOBUS compatibility

With regard to digital technology, the open architecture of the tractor allows it to work with a number of satellite guidance systems.

Both models are fully ISOBUS enabled, ensuring they can communicate with any implement similarly equipped, thus ensuring improved efficiency and fuel use.

Landini’s fleet and remote diagnostic management comes as standard. The company tells us that it is possible to improve the management of the tractor fleet by reducing operating costs and establishing machine productivity through its use.