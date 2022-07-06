Bord na Móna has lodged a planning application with Kildare County Council for a new company headquarters on the main street in Newbridge.

The company claimed that the building would be “one of the most energy efficient headquarters in Ireland”.

The building has been designed to provide “a modern flexible workplace for employees”, Bord na Móna said.

The planning application comes after “extensive consultation with existing employees”.

According to the company, the building will reflect a flexible working style that was developed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will contain “multifunctional” workspaces that will be “adaptable and flexible”.

The first and third floors will have ‘breakout spaces’ that will overlook the main street.

The building has been designed by Dublin-based firm Plus Architecture.

Bord na Móna says the designers “carefully considered the heritage of the company and its evolution to a climate solutions company”.

In an effort to reduce the building’s carbon footprint, it will be a timber structure with “minimum usage” of concrete or steel.

Some of its other features, according to Bord na Móna, will include onsite monitoring of construction waste and avoidance of landfill use; renewable energy generation through solar power; water efficient appliances; and electric vehicle charging facilities.

Tom Donnellan, chief executive of Bord na Móna, said: “As a climate solutions company we wanted our new headquarters in Newbridge to deliver the highest standards in energy efficiency, waste management and biodiversity.

“Our new headquarters…will be a fossil fuel-free building with renewable energy generation onsite and a high-efficiency heating system. Native Irish planting will be used in the external landscape to promote biodiversity in an urban setting,” Donnellan added.

He concluded: “The new building responds to future climate and environment requirements while providing our employees with a progressive, modern, energy efficient and agile workplace of which we can all be proud.”