Last week’s sheep kill (week ending August 27) saw an increase on the week before, surpassing the 60,000 head mark.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) show that 63,311 sheep were processed last week, which is an increase of 3,482 head from the week prior.

Ewe and ram throughput increased last week by 622 head, totalling 10,267 head.

The number of hoggets processed tallied 265 head and spring lamb supplies totalled 52,779 head, which was up 2,785 head on the previous week.

Week-on-week sheep kill (week ending August 27):

Hoggets: 265 head (+75 or +39.47%);

Ewes and rams: 10,267 head (+622 or +6.44%);

Spring lambs: 52,779 head (+2,785 or +5.57%);

Total: 63,311 head (+3,482 or +5.81%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 1,831,065 sheep have been processed so far.

Of that figure, 894,581 have been hoggets, 723,013 were spring lambs, with the rest made up of ewes and rams (213,364) and a small portion of light lambs (107 head). Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2021, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is up by 123,721 head; 198,157 more hoggets have been processed, while 2,345 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered.

Spring lamb throughput remains down on this time last year by over 72,000 head.

Year-on-year sheep kill changes (week ending August 27):