Over €40,000 have been raised for three Irish charities so far following the eighth Ultra Cycle, which ended last weekend after ambitious adventure cyclists had crossed the finish line.

The group of ultra cyclists led by agri-business owner and Co. Mayo based part-time farmer, Alan Heaney cycled 9,800km over 29 days, across five countries and eighth different charity cycles so far – 338km every day and just 200km under the 10k mark.

While donations to the fundraiser remain open until the end of September, at this moment in time, the Ultra Cycle group has raised €267,000 across all their charity cycles so far.

This year, mental health charity Turn2Me; the Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation; and Hooves4Hospice will receive 100% of all donations as the entire event is self financed.

Ultra Cycle

The ultra cyclists started their four-day 1,100km journey along Ireland’s Ancient East last Wednesday (August 24), cycling from Derry city down to Kinsale, Co. Cork.

Speaking after the event, the Ultra Cycle organiser told Agriland about the successful cycle, which was full of spectacular scenery and very good weather from start to finish.

“While the days were very long, they were also extremely enjoyable because so many people joined us along the way. However, the Ultra Cycle was still hard because there were lots of hills down along the south-east and the south coast.

“The last day in particular was very warm and very hilly, but we still managed to reach our destination on time and within target,” Heaney said.

Click below to watch a summary of the eighth Ultra Cycle.

On the third day, the adventure cyclists were joined by the agri-industry for their 265km journey down to Wexford, including volunteers from Auctus; Glanbia; Alltech; and MSD Animal Health.

Main sponsors once again this year were Agriland Media, Lely and Efficient Farm Solutions.

Raised funds will contribute to the building of a new palliative care centre in the midlands, which Co. Laois, Westmeath, Longford and Offaly badly need, Pat Lawlor from Hooves for Hospice said.

CEO of Turn2Me, Fiona O’Malley said at the peak of the pandemic demand for their mental health services increased by 386%. She added:

“As a small charity, donations from fundraisers, like this Ultra Cycle, are really vital and make a huge difference to the services we can offer people who are struggling with depression, anxiety, grief or relationship issues.”

The charity cycle is also vital to fund palliative care service in the community and in the Co. Mayo and Roscommon hospices, chief executive of Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation, Martina Jennings added.